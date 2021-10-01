Military reports 10 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Nine service members and a Marine Corps civilian employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,776, the defense ministry said Friday.
The COVID-19 infections were reported from the Army, the Air Force and the Marine Corps at bases all across the country as South Korea struggles to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic that has worsened in the aftermath of the Chuseok holiday last week.
Nationwide, South Korea added 2,486 new infections Friday, bringing the total caseload to 313,773.
