Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Giantstep to raise 70 bln won via stock offering

All News 13:47 October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Giantstep Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 70 billion won(US$58.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.26 million common shares at a price of 55,500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#GIANTSTEP Inc.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!