KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

TaekwangInd 1,110,000 0
AmoreG 47,900 DN 1,150
HyundaiMtr 193,500 DN 6,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,895 DN 135
KAL 33,650 DN 50
KCC 399,500 DN 16,500
SKBP 101,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,860 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 7,500 DN 270
CHONGKUNDANG 125,000 UP 4,500
SamyangFood 81,300 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,350 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 401,000 DN 8,500
BukwangPharm 14,200 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 103,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 32,400 DN 850
Hyosung 112,500 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 93,000 0
SGBC 83,000 DN 2,200
BoryungPharm 15,300 DN 850
LOTTE Fine Chem 90,500 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,900 DN 1,450
POSCO CHEMICAL 178,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 254,500 DN 9,000
Nongshim 281,500 DN 1,000
Daesang 23,700 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 110
Hyundai M&F INS 26,500 UP 1,050
ORION Holdings 16,150 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 2,280 DN 115
DOOSAN 93,000 DN 6,600
DL 74,000 DN 1,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,600 DN 300
KIA CORP. 78,300 DN 2,900
SK hynix 100,000 DN 3,000
LX INT 34,600 0
Youngpoong 639,000 DN 28,000
DongkukStlMill 17,650 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 50,300 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,700 DN 1,450
(MORE)

