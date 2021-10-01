KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 237,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 500
Kogas 47,650 DN 1,000
Hanwha 33,700 DN 550
DB HiTek 53,200 DN 1,400
CJ 97,100 DN 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,500 DN 4,000
ShinhanGroup 39,700 DN 700
HITEJINRO 32,500 DN 650
Yuhan 61,100 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 2,500
DongwonInd 227,000 DN 3,500
GCH Corp 30,550 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 65,200 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 73,200 DN 900
NHIS 12,650 DN 250
KPIC 214,500 DN 500
SK Discovery 47,050 DN 800
LS 62,900 DN 1,300
GC Corp 324,000 DN 7,500
GS E&C 41,550 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 145,000 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 707,000 DN 11,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,500 DN 160
SKC 165,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE 33,100 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,170 DN 170
POSCO 324,000 DN 6,000
Ottogi 488,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 30,650 DN 950
F&F Holdings 34,250 DN 950
MERITZ SECU 4,945 DN 5
HtlShilla 84,700 DN 1,900
Hanmi Science 59,500 DN 2,600
SamsungElecMech 169,500 DN 8,000
Hanssem 114,000 DN 6,000
KSOE 97,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 DN 1,850
GS Retail 32,000 DN 650
SamsungHvyInd 6,190 DN 10
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
New virus cases in 2,000s for 6th day, COVID-19 curbs extended
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.