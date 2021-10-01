KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 66,300 DN 3,600
IS DONGSEO 44,750 DN 1,700
S-Oil 110,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 204,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,000 UP 500
HMM 31,800 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI WIA 73,400 DN 5,400
KumhoPetrochem 180,000 DN 9,000
OCI 160,500 DN 500
Mobis 249,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 UP 1,800
S-1 82,900 DN 700
ZINUS 71,700 DN 2,200
LS ELECTRIC 66,600 DN 100
KorZinc 499,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO 23,450 DN 100
SamsungSecu 46,800 DN 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 DN 900
Hanchem 339,500 DN 7,000
SKTelecom 327,000 UP 3,000
SNT MOTIV 50,300 DN 500
HyundaiElev 49,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 5,320 DN 190
Hanon Systems 15,100 DN 550
SK 262,500 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 57,600 UP 400
Handsome 39,050 DN 550
Asiana Airlines 26,100 DN 550
COWAY 73,800 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 2,000
DWS 59,600 DN 3,600
DONGSUH 28,750 DN 450
KIWOOM 106,000 DN 4,000
SamsungEng 25,450 DN 100
IBK 10,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 7,680 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 300
