KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 October 01, 2021

CheilWorldwide 23,050 UP 250
KT 32,000 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184000 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 20,450 DN 550
LG Uplus 15,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 DN 1,700
KT&G 80,800 DN 400
DHICO 19,700 DN 850
Doosanfc 49,750 DN 2,150
LG Display 18,500 DN 450
Kangwonland 28,400 DN 250
NAVER 382,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 116,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 595,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO KPS 40,200 UP 1,800
LGH&H 1,331,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 770,000 DN 6,000
DSINFRA 9,150 DN 410
DSME 26,350 DN 550
KEPCO E&C 48,400 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,400 DN 600
DWEC 6,590 DN 160
Fila Holdings 41,400 DN 1,250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 DN 350
DongwonF&B 210,500 UP 5,000
LGELECTRONICS 125,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 248,000 DN 11,500
Huchems 28,250 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,000 DN 1,900
KIH 85,600 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 29,050 DN 700
LIG Nex1 50,400 DN 1,600
GS 44,200 DN 550
CJ CGV 29,200 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,850 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 3,555 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 173,500 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 800
(MORE)

