KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 263,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 32,500 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 55,200 DN 100
Hansae 22,650 DN 550
LX HAUSYS 75,400 DN 3,200
Youngone Corp 43,000 DN 1,150
CSWIND 70,500 DN 7,200
GKL 15,900 DN 400
KOLON IND 98,000 DN 1,800
HanmiPharm 266,000 DN 9,000
BNK Financial Group 8,810 DN 30
emart 158,500 DN 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY415 00 DN1750
KOLMAR KOREA 43,100 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 59,700 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 60,900 DN 2,100
CUCKOO 21,600 DN 300
COSMAX 121,000 DN 3,500
MANDO 54,700 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 875,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 60,300 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 38,900 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,650 DN 350
Netmarble 115,000 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 498,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64000 DN700
ORION 116,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,450 DN 50
BGF Retail 171,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 294,000 UP 10,000
HDC-OP 26,950 DN 550
HYOSUNG TNC 629,000 DN 16,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 717,000 DN 16,000
SKBS 273,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,500 DN 150
KakaoBank 65,500 DN 2,900
HYBE 291,500 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 227,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 131,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,350 DN 160
(END)
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
New virus cases in 2,000s for 6th day, COVID-19 curbs extended
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.