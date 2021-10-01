Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GM Korea's September sales plunge 66 pct on chip shortage

All News 15:58 October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Friday its sales tumbled 66.1 percent last month from a year earlier as continued chip shortages further disrupted production.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 13,750 vehicles in September, down from 40,544 units compared with a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 36.5 percent on-year to 3,872 units last month, while exports dipped 71.3 percent to 9,878 autos over the period, according to the company.

GM Korea said the sluggish sales were caused by the prolonged shortages of automotive chips and effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A person passes by the west gate of GM Korea's factory in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Feb. 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

