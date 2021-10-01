Renault Samsung's Sept. sales double on strong exports
All News 16:07 October 01, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Friday its sales doubled last month from a year earlier on the back of strong exports of SUV models.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 14,747 vehicles in September, up from 7,386 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales slipped 25.5 percent on-year to 4,401 units, while exports soared 612.5 percent to 10,346 units on strong demand for SUVs, it said.
XM3 SUV was the automaker's top-selling model, selling 10,237 units last month at home and abroad.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
Most Saved
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 6th day, COVID-19 curbs extended
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.