Hyundai's Sept. sales fall 22 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday its sales fell 22 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 281,196 vehicles in September, down from 361,711 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 35 percent to 43,857 units from 67,080, as the lack of semiconductor parts disrupted production during the same period, and the Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, affected sales, it said.
Overseas sales also dropped 19 percent to 237.339 from 294,631 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
From January to September, however, Hyundai's overall sales rose 12 percent to 2.93 million autos from 2.60 million units in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales in the first three quarters fell 7.3 percent to 540,842 units from 583,664 in the year-ago period, while overseas sales climbed 18 percent to 2.39 million units from 2.02 million during the same period.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 6th day, COVID-19 curbs extended
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.