Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile a day earlier capable of downing air targets at longer distances with enhanced accuracy.
The North's Academy of Defence Science carried out the test aimed at "confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged support for China's fight against "hostile forces' frantic anti-China confrontational moves" in a message he sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of the ally, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
"The message expressed belief that the Chinese nation's dream of rejuvenation will surely come true as there are the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics for the new times," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that cross-border communication lines with South Korea will be restored in early October as part of efforts to improve chilled relations but warned that it is entirely up to Seoul to determine the future trajectory of their ties, state media reported Thursday.
In a speech at the second-day session of the Supreme People's Assembly on Wednesday, Kim also said the U.S.' hostile policy toward Pyongyang has not changed at all since the Joe Biden administration took office early this year and its offer to hold talks without preconditions is nothing but "a petty trick for ... hiding its hostile acts."
------------
(3rd LD) N.K. convenes Supreme People's Assembly meeting without leader Kim, message toward S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea opened a session of its rubber-stamp legislature without leader Kim Jong-un in attendance and dealt with economic and other domestic issues without issuing any message to South Korea or the United States, according to state media Wednesday.
The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting held Tuesday drew attention as it came just days after the sister of leader Kim Jong-un issued a conciliatory message to South Korea, including the prospect of an inter-Korean summit, if Seoul drops its "double standards."
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday it conducted the first test-launch of a newly developed hypersonic missile a day earlier that has "strategic significance" in bolstering its self-defense capabilities.
The North's Academy of Defence Science test-fired the Hwasong-8 missile from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, and "ascertained the stability of the engine as well as of
------------
N. Korea slams Japanese PM Suga over U.N. Assembly speech
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean researcher berated Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday for his recent remarks at the U.N. General Assembly, stressing Pyongyang would not associate with whoever his successor will be if Tokyo's "hostile policy" toward it continues.
Ri Byong-dok, a researcher at the Institute of Japan, made the remarks in a piece posted on the website of the North's foreign ministry, after Suga made the video message Friday (New York time), stressing the North's recent ballistic missile launches threatened peace in Japan, the region and the world.
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 6th day, COVID-19 curbs extended
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.