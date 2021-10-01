Summary of external news of North Korea this week

"The United States harbors no hostile intent toward the DPRK. Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies, and our deployed forces," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.

------------

(LEAD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, China discuss N.K. missile launch in video talks