S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 1, 2021
All News 16:37 October 01, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.102 1.096 +0.6
2-year TB 1.477 1.444 +3.3
3-year TB 1.633 1.593 +4.0
10-year TB 2.258 2.237 +2.1
2-year MSB 1.473 1.447 +2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.087 2.049 +3.8
91-day CD 1.040 1.040 0.0
(END)
