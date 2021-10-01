Kia's Sept. sales dip 14 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Friday its sales fell 14.1 percent last month from a year earlier as an extended global chip shortage weighed on its production.
Kia sold a total of 223,593 vehicles in September, compared with 260,194 vehicles from a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales sank 30.1 percent on-year to 35,801 units last month, while exports fell 10.1 percent to 187,792 units during the cited period, it said.
Kia said the continued chip shortage and resurgence of COVID-19 cases are to blame for the lackluster sales last month, saying it will adjust the production schedules to minimize the part shortage's impact on its factory operations.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
