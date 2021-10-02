Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:02 October 02, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoo Dong-gyu, architect of Daejang-dong, arrested; investigators to look into allegations of special favors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors arrest Yoo Dong-gyu, plan to question him over authenticity of recording file (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung secures majority in Jeju presidential primary poll, attention focused on result of second super week tomorrow (Donga Ilbo)
-- Up to 199 people to be allowed to attend wedding ceremony if they don't have meals there (Segye Times)
-- Yoo Dong-gyu arrested, prosecutors look to investigate suspicion about real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 1 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoo Dong-gyu, 'key man' of Daejang-dong, arrested; prosecutors to investigate lobbying suspicion (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Scenario of 'living with coronavirus' in November (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution to look into even Wirye beyond Daejang-dong (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG convenes meeting of senior officials due to supply chain shock across globe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Growing fears of stagflation, 'zero visibility' for world economy (Korea Economic Daily)
