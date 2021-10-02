Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 02, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 27/18 Rain 0
Daejeon 27/18 Rain 0
Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 28/18 Rain 0
Gwangju 29/17 Cloudy 0
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0
Busan 28/20 Sunny 0
