Saturday's weather forecast

October 02, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 27/18 Rain 0

Daejeon 27/18 Rain 0

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 28/18 Rain 0

Gwangju 29/17 Cloudy 0

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0

Busan 28/20 Sunny 0

