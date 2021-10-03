Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 03, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 29/18 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 10
Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 31/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 10
Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 10
Jeju 30/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10
Busan 28/20 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
Most Saved
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s despite beefed-up vigilance
-
Incheon airport's daily passenger number drops below 10,000 in Sept.
-
(4th LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s despite beefed-up vigilance
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s despite beefed-up vigilance