N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed an artificial intelligence-based translation program with enhanced speed and accuracy, a propaganda outlet reported Sunday.
DPRK Today, a propaganda website, carried a report introducing the research result of the AI institute of Kim Il-sung University on the creation and introduction of Ryongma, an AI technology-based translation service system.
Ryongma is designed to process seven different languages -- English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, German, French and Spanish -- with its translation accuracy, in particular, of the first three languages "almost at experts' level," according to the website.
It said that the translation speed has also been tripled to increase practicality.
The research institute has also upgraded its voice recognition program, named "Ryongnamsan," designed to process the North Korean language, by expanding the applicable areas from social science to natural science sectors.
North Korea has reportedly been ramping up efforts to enhance its capabilities in advanced technologies, including AI, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It has adopted such programs for elementary school education and others.
