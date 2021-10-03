Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Letter 'king' on leading opposition presidential hopeful's palm causes stir

All News 14:35 October 03, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has come under criticism after the palm of his hand showed that it had the Chinese character meaning "king" written on it.

The letter, pronounced "wang" in Korean, was spotted when Yoon held up his left hand as he made some hand gestures while speaking during the fifth television debate among the PPP presidential hopefuls on the cable channel MBN on Friday.

The word, apparently written with a black marker, was shown clearly on the screen. It turned out that Yoon had kept the same letter on his palm in the two previous TV debates as well.

His political rivals from both the PPP and the ruling Democratic Party have been hurling criticism, with Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP, Yoon's main rival, likening the act to "recruiting a shaman" for the presidential election.

"It has turned out that he wears an amulet. I just cannot help but think how absurd this is. He should give up this 'amulet election.' It's a childish act that undercuts the dignity of politics," Hong said earlier.

Rep. Song Young-gil of the DP also lashed out at Yoon, accusing him of thinking that becoming president is like becoming a king.

A spokesperson for Yoon said that one of his supporters, who lives in the same apartment as Yoon, wrote the character on his palm in a show of support and to wish him good luck whenever there is a debate.

"There was nothing to hide because we received their good faith," the spokesperson said.

This image, captured from the YouTube channel of cable station MBN on Oct. 2, 2021, shows Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), with the Chinese character "king" written on the palm of his left hand, during a television debate the previous day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

