Court to question question key suspect in Seongnam land development scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court was set to question a key suspect in the snowballing corruption scandal surrounding a lucrative land development project near Seoul on Sunday over charges that he played key roles in helping a private asset management firm collect astronomical profits from the project.
Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., on Saturday on charges of breach of trust and bribery in connection with the project to develop the Daejang-dong district in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, into apartment complexes.
On Sunday, the Seoul Central District Court was to question Yoon to determine whether to grant the arrest warrant for him. A decision is expected to be made later in the day.
The scandal centers on revelations that the previously unheard-of asset management firm, Hwacheon Daeyu, and its seven affiliates reaped profits of more than 1,000 times their investments after the firm was selected as a civilian partner for the 2015 project.
Yoo is suspected of involvement in the selection process as acting president of Seongnam Development Corp. and designing the profit distribution arrangements in a way that benefits the firm while inflicting losses to the city.
He was also accused of receiving 1.1 billion won (US$930,138) in kickbacks.
Yoo, however, has denied any wrongdoing.
The scandal has been the hottest issue in South Korea in recent weeks amid opposition accusations that Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the front-runner in the ruling Democratic Party's presidential primary, is responsible as mayor of Seongnam at the time.
Yoo is considered a close associate of Lee, and it was when Lee was mayor that the Daejang-dong project was undertaken. Moreover, Hwacheon Daeyu is 100 percent owned by a former journalist who interviewed Lee seven months before establishing the firm.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has accused Lee of masterminding the whole scheme, and called for an independent counsel investigation into the scandal while urging Lee to step down as presidential candidate.
However, Lee has categorically rejected all allegations as "fake news," including his relationship with Yoo, arguing that he gained not a single penny from the project and that the opposition party is raising allegations against him in an attempt to cover up its own wrongdoing.
He was referring to revelations that the 32-year-old son of former PPP lawmaker Kwak Sang-do received 5 billion won ($4.24 million) in severance pay from Hwacheon Daeyu after about seven years of work, an unreasonably high amount for an employee whose monthly salary was only about 3.8 million won ($3,213)
Critics claimed that the severance pay was nothing but bribes to his father.
After the revelations, Kwak left the PPP and ultimately gave up his parliamentary seat on Saturday.
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
Incheon airport's daily passenger number drops below 10,000 in Sept.
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 8th day; holiday-tied virus surge concerning
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
(4th LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s despite beefed-up vigilance
-
(4th LD) Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly