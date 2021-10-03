Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches

All News 15:19 October 03, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea blasted the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday for convening a meeting on its recent missile launches, calling it "a manifestation of double-dealing standard."

Jo Chol-su, director of the international organization department at the North's foreign ministry, made the remark in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), stressing that the missile tests were for "self-defense" purposes.

The statement came after the UNSC convened a meeting last week to discuss Pyongyang's latest weapons tests, including the test-fire of what the North claimed was a "hypersonic missile."

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK missiles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!