Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 04, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/20 Rain 60

Incheon 24/21 Rain 60

Suwon 26/19 Sunny 60

Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 23/17 Sunny 80

Gangneung 26/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/20 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 29/21 Cloudy 0

Jeju 30/21 Cloudy 0

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 10

