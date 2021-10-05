Blinken underscores importance of cooperation between NATO, S. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday highlighted the importance of cooperation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and key U.S. allies such as South Korea in dealing with regional and global issues.
The call for unity among U.S. allies comes amid growing competition between the U.S. and China.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the centrality of the Transatlantic bond and Alliance unity as NATO addresses existing and emerging global challenges," the State Department said in a press release.
"Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg underscored the value of NATO's partnerships with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea," it added, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The emphasis on cooperation between NATO and U.S. allies in Asia comes amid U.S. efforts to maintain what it calls rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.
The U.S. also launched a new trilateral security initiative in the region last month with Australia and Britain that seeks to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines that many view as an attempt to counter China's growing military presence there.
Washington has said the new trilateral initiative, called AUKUS, is not aimed at any specific country but at promoting the countries' shared values and ensuring rules-based order in the region.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
