Korean-language dailies

-- Daejang-dong scandal, typhoon poised to hit presidential election with real estate, fairness issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yuwon Holdings suspected to be built to be used as money laundering, bribery channel (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung claims Daejangdong project reaped 550.3 billion won in profit, while prosecution say it caused financial damage to Seongnam residents (Donga Ilbo)

-- Daegu found to be worst in terms of worsening social safety net (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Kim Man-bae about to be summoned again to nail down another key man (Segye Times)

-- 'Yoo Dong-kyu caused Seongnam Development Corporation a hundred of billions of dollars of financial damage' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung made clear he won't step down over Daejangdong scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Worries grow that Europe might retreat on eco-friendly policies amid global energy crisis (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutors chase core figure, beyond Yoo Dong-kyu, in Daejangdong scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 20,000 homes off property market in Seoul, Gyeonggi amid tax burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Private equity funds to release 20 trillion won worth of corporate M&A deals (Korea Economic Daily)

