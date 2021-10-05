Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:44 October 05, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Daejang-dong scandal, typhoon poised to hit presidential election with real estate, fairness issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yuwon Holdings suspected to be built to be used as money laundering, bribery channel (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung claims Daejangdong project reaped 550.3 billion won in profit, while prosecution say it caused financial damage to Seongnam residents (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daegu found to be worst in terms of worsening social safety net (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Man-bae about to be summoned again to nail down another key man (Segye Times)
-- 'Yoo Dong-kyu caused Seongnam Development Corporation a hundred of billions of dollars of financial damage' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung made clear he won't step down over Daejangdong scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Worries grow that Europe might retreat on eco-friendly policies amid global energy crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors chase core figure, beyond Yoo Dong-kyu, in Daejangdong scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 20,000 homes off property market in Seoul, Gyeonggi amid tax burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Private equity funds to release 20 trillion won worth of corporate M&A deals (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hotlines with North Korea are working again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Gov. Lee vows to grow Seoul into global economic capital (Korea Herald)
-- Structural problems drive self-employed into 'Squid Game' (Korea Times)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!