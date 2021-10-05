Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daejang-dong scandal, typhoon poised to hit presidential election with real estate, fairness issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yuwon Holdings suspected to be built to be used as money laundering, bribery channel (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung claims Daejangdong project reaped 550.3 billion won in profit, while prosecution say it caused financial damage to Seongnam residents (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daegu found to be worst in terms of worsening social safety net (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Man-bae about to be summoned again to nail down another key man (Segye Times)
-- 'Yoo Dong-kyu caused Seongnam Development Corporation a hundred of billions of dollars of financial damage' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung made clear he won't step down over Daejangdong scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Worries grow that Europe might retreat on eco-friendly policies amid global energy crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors chase core figure, beyond Yoo Dong-kyu, in Daejangdong scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 20,000 homes off property market in Seoul, Gyeonggi amid tax burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Private equity funds to release 20 trillion won worth of corporate M&A deals (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hotlines with North Korea are working again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Gov. Lee vows to grow Seoul into global economic capital (Korea Herald)
-- Structural problems drive self-employed into 'Squid Game' (Korea Times)
