(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 5)

According to recent data from the Bank of Korea, the country's household credit reached a record high of 1,805.9 trillion won ($1.53 trillion) in June, up 41.2 trillion won from three months earlier. Household debt growth has shown no signs of letting up as many people, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, have striven to take out loans to buy homes and invest in stocks and other assets in anticipation of higher prices.