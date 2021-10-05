(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 5)

Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, the presidential frontrunner of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), expressed regret Monday over the scandal that led to the detention of Yoo Dong-gyu, former senior official at the Seongnam Development Corporation (SDC), for his alleged involvement in a controversial development project in Seongnam city when Lee was mayor. Lee said it was very regrettable that he "could not return all profits from the development project to Seongnam citizens." His apology was the first since the scandal erupted last month over alleged collusion between the city government and developers.