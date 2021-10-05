Today in Korean history
Oct. 6
1956 -- South Korea and the United States sign a treaty for amicable trade.
1972 -- Seoul's population hits 6 million as a rural exodus accelerates and the country's industrialization picks up steam.
1986 -- Samsung Electronics succeeds in developing the world's first miniature 4-millimeter videotape recorder.
2003 -- A gymnasium named after the late South Korean business tycoon Chung Ju-yung opens in Pyongyang. Senior figures with the Hyundai business group, the leading South Korean investor in North Korea, and government officials participate in the opening ceremony, held after three years of construction.
2004 -- The United States announces it will significantly delay a plan to reduce the number of its troops stationed in South Korea.
2008 -- President Lee Myung-bak proposes a tripartite summit with Japan and China on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Summit.
2010 -- South Korea and the European Union seal a bilateral free trade agreement.
2012 -- A North Korean soldier defects to South Korea after shooting two superiors to death.
2014 -- After its five-month probe, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office blames the deadly sinking of the 6,825-ton ferry Sewol on cargo overloading, an illegal redesigning of the ship to increase its cargo load and the steersman's poor helmsmanship.
2016 -- Typhoon Chaba kills seven in the southern part of South Korea, with three more people missing amid strong winds and heavy rains in the region.
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
S. Korea open to 'reasonable, realistic' solution to Japan's wartime forced labor issue: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
Incheon Port Authority to lift entry ban on international cruise ships next March