Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 October 05, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/22 Rain 60

Incheon 25/22 Rain 60

Suwon 27/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 0

Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/19 Sunny 0

Busan 28/21 Sunny 10

