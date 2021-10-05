Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. stock losses
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, as investor sentiment was hurt by overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 29.05 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,990.13 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Seoul stocks got off to a weak start, falling below the 3,000-point level for the first time in about six months. The Korean stock market closed Monday due to an extended holiday tied to the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day.
An impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling raised investors' concerns that the U.S. faces risks of a default and it may deal a blow to President Joe Biden's big spending plan. Energy prices stayed high, adding to the worries of a slowdown in global economic recovery.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plunged 2.14 percent, with the S&P 500 losing 1.3 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.94 percent.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.68 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.1 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.05 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 1.56 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.55 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 2.26 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologis tumbled 4.91 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s