Samsung Display continues to dominate smartphone panel market in H1: report

All News 10:21 October 05, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, dominated the global smartphone panel market in the first half of the year, a report showed Tuesday, though its market share declined slightly from a year earlier.

Samsung Display, an affiliate of top smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co., grabbed a 48 percent revenue share in the global smartphone display panel market in the first six months of 2021, down from a 50 percent share a year earlier, according to a report from market researcher Strategy Analytics.

China's BOE Technology Group Co. came in second with a 15 percent share followed by Tianma Microelectronics Co. with 8 percent.

The global smartphone display panel market posted revenue of US$21 billion in the first half, up from $18.6 billion a year earlier.

This file photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021, shows Samsung Display's foldable smartphone panel displayed at the company's booth at an exhibition in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"The smartphone display panel market grew on the back of continued demand from handset manufacturers who expanded the application of OLED panels in mid and high-tier smartphones," Jeffrey Mathews, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, said. "The scramble to secure display panel inventory to mitigate supply challenges is also driving demand."

Strategy Analytics predicted that demand for high-end displays, especially foldable panels, will drive further growth in the market, though ongoing display driver component shortages could pose a problem.

