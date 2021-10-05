BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS made another No. 1 debut on Billboard's main singles chart with a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, Billboard said Monday (U.S time).
It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 debut and Coldplay's second on the Hot 100, one of the pop music industry's most influential music charts.
BTS previously hit No. 1 on the chart 16 times with five songs, with "Butter" leading the list with 10 times, followed by "Dynamite" with three, and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," "Life Goes On" and "Permission to Dance" with one each.
"My Universe," an uplifting song about love transcending all divides, was co-written in Korean and English by the two acts and produced by hitmaker Max Martin.
Released Sept. 24, the song debuted at No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, on par with two previous highest rankings for the South Korean group, according to the rankings unveiled by the chart company Friday (local time).
The new song will be included on Coldplay's ninth album, "Music of the Spheres," to be released Oct. 15.
