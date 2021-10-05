2 S. Korean players looking to make impact on MLB postseason

The Tampa Bay Rays posted the best regular season record in the American League (AL) at 100-62. They were the World Series runners-up to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, while their first baseman Choi Ji-man became the first South Korean position player to appear in the World Series. Despite a massive roster turnover from a year ago, the Rays earned their third straight trip to the postseason and will look to do one better than 2020.

