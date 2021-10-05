The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 05, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.84 0.83
2-M 0.91 0.91
3-M 0.98 0.97
6-M 1.15 1.14
12-M 1.41 1.40
(END)
