Seoul stocks nosedive late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged more than 2 percent late Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment was weakened by the debt ceiling tussle in the United States and debt crises involving Chinese property developers.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 69.63 points, or 2.31 percent, to 2,949.55 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Seoul stocks got off to a weak start, falling below the 3,000-point level for the first time in about six months. The Korean stock market was closed Monday due to an extended holiday tied to the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day.
An impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling raised investors' concerns that the U.S. faces risks of a default and it may deal a blow to President Joe Biden's big spending plan. Energy prices stayed high, adding to the worries of a slowdown in global economic recovery.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plunged 2.14 percent, with the S&P 500 losing 1.3 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.94 percent.
Failed debt payment by giant Chinese property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co. also fanned anxiety, in addition to the ongoing default crisis involving another leading Chinese developer, Evergrande Group.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics declined 2.19 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 2.7 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 2.23 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 3.9 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.29 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 5.09 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics tumbled 6.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
S. Korea open to 'reasonable, realistic' solution to Japan's wartime forced labor issue: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
Incheon Port Authority to lift entry ban on international cruise ships next March