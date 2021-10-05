Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanjin Heavy bags 311 bln won order for 4 container carriers

All News 11:48 October 05, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 310.5 billion won (US$261.4 million) order to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a European shipper, Hanjin Heavy will deliver the vessels by November, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In April, creditors of Hanjin Heavy, led by the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), signed a deal with a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. to sell it a 66.85 percent stake in the shipbuilder.

This file photo shows a shipyard of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Hanjin Heavy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!