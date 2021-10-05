ITZY debuts at No. 11 on Billboard main albums chart with 'Crazy In Love'
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY landed at 11th on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart, its highest chart position ever, with "Crazy In Love," Billboard said.
The group's first studio album, released on Sept. 24, ranked 11th on the Billboard 200 for this week, Billboard said on its Twitter account Monday (U.S. time).
This is the third highest ranking on the chart by a K-pop girl group after BLACKPINK's second and TWICE's sixth.
The five-piece act made it onto the chart for the first time in May, when "Guess Who," its fourth EP, reached No. 148.
The chart ranks the week's most popular albums in the United States based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units comprising album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
ITZY, which has been expanding its fan base in the U.S. since its debut in 2019, dropped English versions of four of its hit singles in January in an effort to reach further into the market.
The girl group managed by JYP Entertainment is one of the up-and-coming K-pop groups in South Korea.
All five main tracks of ITZY's albums have garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube, which is unusual for a three-year-old band, while "Loco," the lead track of the first studio album, already surpassed 66 million views. The album sold about 260,000 copies in the first seven days it was available for purchase.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
S. Korea open to 'reasonable, realistic' solution to Japan's wartime forced labor issue: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
Incheon Port Authority to lift entry ban on international cruise ships next March