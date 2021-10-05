Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. urges full implementation of UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- A spokesman for the U.S. State Department on Monday stressed the need to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions on N. Korea while also urging the North to comply with U.N. resolutions that prohibit the North from testing or developing weapons of mass destruction.
Ned Price made the remark after North Korea criticized the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) for convening an emergency meeting last week to discuss its recent missile launches.
-----------------
N. Korea continues to develop nuclear, missile programs despite sanctions: report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea continues to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs despite worsening economic conditions exacerbated by U.N. Security Council (UNSC) sanctions, a U.N. report showed Monday.
The report by a panel of experts on North Korean sanctions also said the North continues to evade sanctions by ever sophisticating means.
-----------------
Samsung Electronics, union to have 1st wage talks
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. and its union will have their first wage talks Tuesday as the tech giant is moving to create a healthy labor-management culture following its leader's commitment to scrap the conglomerate's "no labor union" policy.
Representatives from Samsung's management and the union will hold the first round of wage talks at its plant in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
Ex-Man United player Park Ji-sung pleads with fans to stop song on Korean dog eating
SEOUL -- Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has appealed to fans of the Premier League club to stop singing a song referencing Koreans' dog eating, saying it perpetuates a negative stereotype about his native country.
Park, now retired, made his plea on the club's official podcast, "UTD Podcast," on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS made another No. 1 debut on Billboard's main singles chart with a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, Billboard said.
"Coldplay and BTS rocket onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1 with their collaborative new single 'My Universe'," Billboard said on its website Monday (U.S. time).
-----------------
Lawmaker accused of using 'comfort women' group's money 217 times
SEOUL -- A lawmaker, who formerly headed a major civic group supporting women forced into wartime sexual slavery by Japan, has been accused of embezzling the organization's funds 217 times, mostly for personal purposes, such as paying at "galbi" or rib restaurants, an opposition lawmaker said Tuesday.
Rep. Youn Mee-hyang, who led the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan until her election in 2020, spent over 100 million won (US$84,300) of the organization's funds for personal use from January 2011 until March 2020, Rep. Jun Joo-hyae of the main opposition People Power Party said, citing a copy of the indictment she received from the justice ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 1,600 on Tuesday on fewer tests during an extended weekend, but new infections may rise down the road due to increased tests.
The country added 1,575 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,557 local infections, raising the total caseload to 321,352, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea to keep close eye on possibility of N.K.'s participation in Beijing Olympics: ministry
SEOUL -- The unification ministry will keep a close eye on discussions between North Korea and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for any possibility of its participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, an official said Tuesday.
Last month, the IOC decided to suspend the North from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing for refusing to participate in the recent Tokyo Games over COVID-19 concerns.
(END)
