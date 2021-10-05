Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 October 05, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DL 71,600 DN 2,400
HITEJINRO 34,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 93,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,600 0
KIA CORP. 77,800 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 39,400 DN 300
Yuhan 59,500 DN 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 151,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 100
Daesang 23,850 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,150 UP 100
SK hynix 97,900 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 654,000 UP 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,100 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,800 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,700 DN 1,000
Kogas 49,100 UP 1,450
Hanwha 35,000 UP 1,300
DB HiTek 51,600 DN 1,600
CJ 97,700 UP 600
LX INT 36,900 UP 2,300
DongkukStlMill 17,550 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,270 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 26,750 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 7,440 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 114,500 DN 10,500
KCC 390,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 96,400 DN 4,600
SamyangFood 83,700 UP 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,100,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,840 DN 20
AmoreG 49,500 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 193,500 0
BukwangPharm 12,900 DN 1,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 109,500 UP 6,500
Daewoong 30,250 DN 2,150
(MORE)

