KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 71,600 DN 2,400
HITEJINRO 34,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 93,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,600 0
KIA CORP. 77,800 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 39,400 DN 300
Yuhan 59,500 DN 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 151,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 100
Daesang 23,850 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,150 UP 100
SK hynix 97,900 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 654,000 UP 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,100 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,800 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,700 DN 1,000
Kogas 49,100 UP 1,450
Hanwha 35,000 UP 1,300
DB HiTek 51,600 DN 1,600
CJ 97,700 UP 600
LX INT 36,900 UP 2,300
DongkukStlMill 17,550 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,270 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 26,750 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 7,440 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 114,500 DN 10,500
KCC 390,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 96,400 DN 4,600
SamyangFood 83,700 UP 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,100,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,840 DN 20
AmoreG 49,500 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 193,500 0
BukwangPharm 12,900 DN 1,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 109,500 UP 6,500
Daewoong 30,250 DN 2,150
(MORE)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to enhance defense against N. Korean threats
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
N. Korea continues to develop nuclear, missile programs despite sanctions: report