KAL 33,500 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,670 DN 225

LG Corp. 93,100 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 176,000 DN 2,500

BoryungPharm 14,800 DN 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 90,900 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 45,200 DN 700

Shinsegae 263,500 UP 9,000

Nongshim 290,000 UP 8,500

SGBC 80,200 DN 2,800

Hyosung 111,500 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 62,000 UP 4,400

GC Corp 277,000 DN 47,000

CUCKOO 21,450 DN 150

Celltrion 218,000 DN 30,000

LOTTE 32,800 DN 300

GCH Corp 29,300 DN 1,250

LotteChilsung 149,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,360 UP 190

POSCO 322,000 DN 2,000

DB INSURANCE 64,600 DN 600

SamsungElec 72,200 DN 1,000

NHIS 12,550 DN 100

DongwonInd 225,500 DN 1,500

SK Discovery 45,100 DN 1,950

LS 62,000 DN 900

GS E&C 41,550 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 27,000

KPIC 211,000 DN 3,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,280 DN 220

SKC 167,000 UP 2,000

F&F Holdings 32,900 DN 1,350

GS Retail 32,050 UP 50

MERITZ SECU 4,875 DN 70

Ottogi 488,500 UP 500

HtlShilla 88,400 UP 3,700

Hanmi Science 57,500 DN 2,000

SamsungElecMech 166,000 DN 3,500

Hanssem 111,500 DN 2,500

KSOE 96,400 DN 600

(MORE)