KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 33,500 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,670 DN 225
LG Corp. 93,100 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 176,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 14,800 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 90,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,200 DN 700
Shinsegae 263,500 UP 9,000
Nongshim 290,000 UP 8,500
SGBC 80,200 DN 2,800
Hyosung 111,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 62,000 UP 4,400
GC Corp 277,000 DN 47,000
CUCKOO 21,450 DN 150
Celltrion 218,000 DN 30,000
LOTTE 32,800 DN 300
GCH Corp 29,300 DN 1,250
LotteChilsung 149,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,360 UP 190
POSCO 322,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 64,600 DN 600
SamsungElec 72,200 DN 1,000
NHIS 12,550 DN 100
DongwonInd 225,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 45,100 DN 1,950
LS 62,000 DN 900
GS E&C 41,550 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 27,000
KPIC 211,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,280 DN 220
SKC 167,000 UP 2,000
F&F Holdings 32,900 DN 1,350
GS Retail 32,050 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,875 DN 70
Ottogi 488,500 UP 500
HtlShilla 88,400 UP 3,700
Hanmi Science 57,500 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 166,000 DN 3,500
Hanssem 111,500 DN 2,500
KSOE 96,400 DN 600
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to enhance defense against N. Korean threats
(3rd LD) New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; infections resurge in non-greater Seoul
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
N. Korea continues to develop nuclear, missile programs despite sanctions: report