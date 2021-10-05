Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 October 05, 2021

IlyangPharm 29,850 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,950 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 DN 40
KorZinc 505,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiMipoDock 65,300 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 44,500 DN 250
OCI 161,000 UP 500
S-Oil 112,500 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 196,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 235,500 DN 6,500
HMM 30,300 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 75,200 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 DN 500
Mobis 251,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 200
S-1 82,600 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 65,700 DN 900
ZINUS 71,100 DN 600
KEPCO 23,300 DN 150
SamsungSecu 46,500 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 12,750 DN 100
SKTelecom 320,000 DN 7,000
SNT MOTIV 51,100 UP 800
HyundaiElev 48,350 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,950 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 5,340 UP 20
Hanon Systems 15,150 UP 50
SK 262,000 DN 500
Handsome 40,600 UP 1,550
Asiana Airlines 26,600 UP 500
COWAY 75,300 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 2,000
Hanchem 333,500 DN 6,000
DWS 58,800 DN 800
IBK 10,500 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,000 UP 250
SamsungEng 25,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,300 DN 380
(MORE)

