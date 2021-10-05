KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 29,850 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,950 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 DN 40
KorZinc 505,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiMipoDock 65,300 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 44,500 DN 250
OCI 161,000 UP 500
S-Oil 112,500 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 196,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 235,500 DN 6,500
HMM 30,300 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 75,200 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 DN 500
Mobis 251,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 200
S-1 82,600 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 65,700 DN 900
ZINUS 71,100 DN 600
KEPCO 23,300 DN 150
SamsungSecu 46,500 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 12,750 DN 100
SKTelecom 320,000 DN 7,000
SNT MOTIV 51,100 UP 800
HyundaiElev 48,350 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,950 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 5,340 UP 20
Hanon Systems 15,150 UP 50
SK 262,000 DN 500
Handsome 40,600 UP 1,550
Asiana Airlines 26,600 UP 500
COWAY 75,300 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 2,000
Hanchem 333,500 DN 6,000
DWS 58,800 DN 800
IBK 10,500 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,000 UP 250
SamsungEng 25,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,300 DN 380
(MORE)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to enhance defense against N. Korean threats
-
(3rd LD) New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; infections resurge in non-greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
N. Korea continues to develop nuclear, missile programs despite sanctions: report