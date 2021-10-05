KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 700
KT 31,700 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 UP6000
LOTTE TOUR 21,650 UP 1,200
LG Uplus 15,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,400 DN 300
KT&G 80,700 DN 100
DHICO 19,500 DN 200
Doosanfc 48,000 DN 1,750
LG Display 18,100 DN 400
Kangwonland 29,400 UP 1,000
NAVER 370,500 DN 11,500
Kakao 111,000 DN 5,500
NCsoft 563,000 DN 32,000
KIWOOM 103,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 41,500 UP 1,300
LGH&H 1,346,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 747,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 51,500 UP 3,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,500 UP 100
DWEC 6,680 UP 90
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,450 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 2,000
HDSINFRA 9,240 UP 90
DSME 25,650 DN 700
Huchems 27,800 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 UP 3,800
KIH 82,400 DN 3,200
LOTTE Himart 29,000 DN 50
GS 45,300 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 30,200 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 211,000 UP 500
LIG Nex1 50,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 40,600 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,100 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 3,535 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 178,000 UP 4,500
