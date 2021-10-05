KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 20,800 UP 300
SK Innovation 265,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 32,600 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 54,800 DN 400
Hansae 23,650 UP 1,000
LX HAUSYS 76,000 UP 600
Youngone Corp 44,950 UP 1,950
CSWIND 68,000 DN 2,500
GKL 16,350 UP 450
KOLON IND 97,100 DN 900
HanmiPharm 258,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 8,830 UP 20
emart 157,000 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 41,500 UNCH
KOLMAR KOREA 46,100 UP 3,000
HANJINKAL 59,800 UP 100
DoubleUGames 60,100 DN 800
COSMAX 125,000 UP 4,000
MANDO 55,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 DN 63,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 38,100 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,000 UP 350
Netmarble 114,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 463,000 DN 35,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 64,400 UP 400
ORION 115,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 350
BGF Retail 173,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 265,000 DN 29,000
HDC-OP 26,350 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 632,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 693,000 DN 24,000
SKBS 250,500 DN 23,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 50
KakaoBank 60,000 DN 5,500
HYBE 293,000 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 212,000 DN 15,500
DL E&C 133,500 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,080 DN 270
