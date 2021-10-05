Kakao founder apologizes for controversy over aggressive biz expansion
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kim Beom-su, the founder of South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp., apologized Tuesday over the controversy surrounding the company's rapid expansion in recent years, which some criticize has driven small businesses into a corner.
Kakao has faced growing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators in recent months over the far-reaching influence of its online platform that has been accused of taking business away from mom-and-pop stores.
"I am sorry for having caused the controversy," Kim said during a parliamentary audit by the National Policy Committee.
Last month, Kakao said it would scrap some of its services that compete with small merchants, such as flower delivery, and promised to create a 300 billion won (US$253 million) fund to support small businesses.
The Kakao founder has faced even more scrutiny over K Cube Holdings, his wholly owned investment company and the de facto holding company of Kakao.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission is currently looking into Kakao for allegedly omitting or fabricating submitted documents on K Cube Holdings.
"So that K Cube Holdings no longer faces controversy, preparations are being made so that it is no longer a family-controlled company but a company that fulfills its social responsibility," Kim said, adding he will speed up the transition process.
As part of last month's pledge, Kakao said K Cube Holdings would be reshaped to focus on social issues, such as education.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to enhance defense against N. Korean threats
-
(3rd LD) New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; infections resurge in non-greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(2nd LD) Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s
-
N. Korea continues to develop nuclear, missile programs despite sanctions: report