Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- KOSPI falls below 3,000 for 1st time in 6 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI tumbles below 3,000 amid U.S., China issues, inflation fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says it is 'sternly monitoring' Daejang-dong land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition party accuses Hwacheon Daeyu of turning profit of 10 times its investments in Daejang-dong land (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu suspected of slashing compensation fees after purchasing Seongnam land (Segye Times)
-- KOSPI drops below 3,000 for 1st time in 6 months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CEO of pro-Lee Jae-myung media outlet had business partnership with Daejang-dong architect Yoo Dong-gyu (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KOSPI tumbles below 3,000 over energy crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- Global multiple whammy pulls KOSPI down below 3,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inflation fears see KOSPI fall below 3,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Layers of issues bring KOSPI down below 3,000 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Slowly, Korea starts recognizing jabs from overseas (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- No short-term prospect of Moon-Kishida summit (Korea Herald)
-- Land development scandal engulfs Assembly audit (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
End-of-war declaration 'very useful' step to build trust, peace between Koreas: unification minister
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise