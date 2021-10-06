(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 6)

It is fair to say that the Kishida administration is an extension of that of Abe. So it is hard to expect any significant policy changes from the new government. Kishida is likely to maintain the major policy directions taken by Abe, all the more so as he is planning to call a snap election Oct. 31 after dissolving the lower house of parliament next week. Against this backdrop, it is difficult to expect him to concentrate on improving ties with South Korea which have been frayed over thorny historical issues.