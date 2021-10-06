(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 6)

Lee does not feel any sense of accountability even after his aide is detained on suspicion of causing massive financial losses to the city. He nonchalantly branded those involved in licensing large-scale development projects to developers as "devils." Who are the devils now? The police have finally announced a plan to impose a travel ban on eight people under suspicion and look into their bank accounts. But a lawyer involved in the scam already left for the U.S. and the police have yet to find critical evidence — Yoo's smartphone. The law enforcement authorities must clear all suspicions around the scandal before it's too late.

