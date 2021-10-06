Parties plan to hold audit on Joint Chiefs of Staff amid row over corruption scandal

The PPP claims that Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who is widely expected to win the DP's presidential primaries that are in the home stretch, should be held accountable for the alleged corruption, as he was the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, at the time when the development project was launched several years ago. The DP, however, dismisses their assertion as a mere political attack, for now, urging the opposition bloc to wait for the results of the ongoing probe by state prosecutors.