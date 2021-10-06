Exports of agricultural goods up 12.3 pct through Sept.
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of agricultural products rose 12.3 percent on-year in the first nine months of 2021 on the back of the strong popularity of "hallyu," the Korean wave of pop culture, around the globe.
Outbound shipments of foodstuffs came to US$6.1 billion in the January-September period, compared with $5.5 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Experts said the Korean Wave generated by K-pop and dramas could turn fans in foreign countries into consumers of South Korean products.
Fresh products accounted for $1 billion, up 9.7 percent on-year, and processed goods took up $5.1 billion, up 13 percent over the period.
In detail, exports of kimchi advanced 14.1 percent to reach $123 million. Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers, and is eaten with almost all meals.
Overseas sales of ginseng products also jumped 22.9 percent to $182 million as the demand for healthy foodstuffs grew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sauces were among popular Korean foodstuffs around the globe as well, with their export volume jumping 16.5 percent on-year to hit $269 million.
Exports of noodles advanced 8.6 percent to $647 million on the growing demand for ready-to-eat products.
By destination, exports to Southeast Asia moved up 21.8 percent to $1.36 billion, and those to Japan advanced 6 percent to $1 billion.
Shipments to the United States rose 5.1 percent to $925 million, and those to China also jumped 15.7 percent to $948 million.
The ministry said it will make efforts to maintain the growth in the fourth quarter, when local farms start their full-fledged shipments of fresh fruits, such as grapes and strawberries.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
End-of-war declaration 'very useful' step to build trust, peace between Koreas: unification minister
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's newly unveiled hypersonic missile feared to be hard-to-intercept 'game changer'
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(LEAD) Lawmaker accused of using 'comfort women' group's money 217 times