LS Cable set to win 200 bln-won submarine cable supply deal
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System, South Korea's top wire and cable maker, said Wednesday it expects to win a 200 billion-won (US$168 million) cable supply deal from Taiwan.
LS Cable said it has been picked as the preferred bidder for the deal, and if the deal is signed, it will supply cables to a wind farm in Taiwan run by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering by 2025.
The wind farm, located in waters 50 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan, will be able to generate up to 1 gigawatt of electricity, according to LS Cable.
LS Cable has won cable supply deals worth 600 billion won in total from Taiwan.
LS Cable expects to clinch more deals from Taiwan down the road, and aims to venture into the Southeast Asian and the North American markets.
