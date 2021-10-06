Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as investor sentiment was uplifted by overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.73 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,973.90 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The key stock index got off to an upbeat start, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that came after sharp losses the previous session.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.92 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1.25 percent.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged.
Internet portal operator Naver gained 0.94 percent, and online messaging giant Kakao added 1.8 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, while leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 2.14 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
End-of-war declaration 'very useful' step to build trust, peace between Koreas: unification minister
-
S. Korea ready to promote trade ties with Japan: minister
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise